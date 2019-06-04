NEW HIRES

Hannah Fujimaki has joined the Maine Community Law Center as a staff attorney.

Fujimaki is a 2018 graduate of the University of Maine School of Law. Her practice will focus on wills and simple estate matters, family law and protection from abuse.

Barry Jordan joined the mortgage team at PeoplesChoice Credit Union as a loan originator.

He brings more than 35 years of home lending and real estate experience.

Michelle Tweedell joined PDT Architects as finance manager.

Tweedell is an accounting professional with more than 20 years of experience in business management and human resources.

BerryDunn has hired Barbara Heller to lead the company’s new parks and recreation practice.

Heller brings more than 35 years of experience in planning and management within parks and recreation.

She will be based out of its Charlestown, Massachusetts, office.

AWARDS and RECOGNITION

Winter Holben Architecture + Design was recently honored at the 2019 Excellence in Architecture Design Awards with the Unbuilt Architecture Merit Award.

The firm was recognized for its Islington Station Remix, an innovative redesign of an abandoned gas station into Lexie’s restaurant.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

South Portland resident Stephen Bushey has been elected to the Board of Directors of Friends of Casco Bay. Bushey is a civil engineer with 30 years’ experience in stormwater management and permitting.

Jillian Kanter, marketing and communications specialist at Verrill Dana LLP, was named president of the board for the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals group, PROPEL.

Kanter has been an active member of the PROPEL board for the past two years.

