Why is it so hard to get a physician to issue a medical marijuana card?

I have been in chronic back pain for over 26 years, after experiencing a fall down a flight of stairs.

I have had seven lumbar surgeries and my entire lumbar region is fused. I had been prescribed and was taking 420 milligrams of morphine every day. My prescribing physician and I reached an agreement that the drug was no longer working for me and I should stop. Without the help of medication-assisted treatment and rehab, I started to wean myself off the morphine. Starting in November and ending the following February, I was opioid free!

My primary care provider at the time issued me a medical marijuana card and did so for five years before retiring. Now I find myself up against Southern Maine Health Care and Maine Medical Partners, which, I have been told, do not allow the physicians they employ to issue medical marijuana cards. What do they expect me to do about my chronic pain – go back to a different opioid?

Marijuana has given me my life back; I don’t hide under the covers and avoid contacts with my family and close friends any more! I enjoy doing outside projects and my organic gardening.

With the opioid crisis raging through our country, wouldn’t you think these institutions would jump at the fact that one of their patients is off opioids because of medical marijuana and allow my physician to issue me a renewal of my card?

Dale Mowery

Arundel

