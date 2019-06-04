Valentine Sheldon is Falmouth’s best option for Town Council.

Last Wednesday evening, the Falmouth Town Council voted to roll back the 2016 zoning changes, which have had such a negative impact on the RA district of the town of Falmouth. Valentine is to be congratulated for working tirelessly to inform and to energize residents to make their concerns known.

He has demonstrated that he is fully dedicated to trying to help Falmouth face the issues of growth with careful consideration for community values and wishes and with fiscal responsibility. We all know that growth is not reversible, and we need to get it right.

I have been impressed that Valentine does his research and presents facts instead of platitudes. He will be a welcome breath of fresh air to the governing of our town. Please vote for him June 11.

Pat Marr

Falmouth

