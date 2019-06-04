I recently attended the University of Southern Maine and Southern Maine Community College graduations and, while proud of all my former students among the graduates, I was dismayed with the speakers. Presidents, guests and keynote speakers, even our new governor, all spoke of pride and accomplishment but not a single said the key words: climate change.

Honestly, if we are paying attention we know that nothing else matters. Nothing. If we do not take action and save this planet, no one will be accomplishing any goals. Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Scandinavian, has said it loudly and clearly in addressing the British Parliament:

“Around the year 2030, 10 years, 252 days and 10 hours away from now, we will be in a position where we set off an irreversible chain reaction beyond human control that will most likely lead to the end of our civilization as we know it.”

How can we speak to college graduates and avoid this topic? Are we not listening? Do we not believe it?

Even though POTUS is foolish enough to remove the United States from the Paris agreement, climate change forges ahead. However, there is still time to tackle this issue, but it will require all sectors of society making the effort. If not, the next generation will not have the gift of this planet. It is that simple.

Every speech, every gathering, every event where people are there to listen – we must speak of climate change. Each graduation had over 1,000 graduates and likely the same number of guests, yet we failed to raise this issue. Why?

Let’s open our eyes and seize every opportunity. The critical time is now.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: