Navy senior pitcher Noah Song made a lot of history this season in Annapolis, Maryland. The 6-foot-4 right-hander from Claremont, California, set six program records, including for most career wins (32) and strikeouts (428), led the nation with 161 strikeouts this season and became the Naval Academy’s first player to be named first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

On Tuesday, Song added another highlight to his already sterling resume: The Boston Red Sox drafted him No. 137 overall, the final selection of the fourth round, making Song the highest first-year MLB draft selection in the Naval Academy’s history – by a long shot.

The previous highest pick out of Navy was Stephen Moore, whom the Atlanta Braves selected with the 300th overall pick in 2015.

There is a longtime policy in place that allows service academy graduates to petition for early release from active duty and serve as reservists, which provides an easier path for pursuing a professional sports career, but those policies can change. Last month, President Donald Trump said he favored allowing service academy athletes to postpone their military obligations until after their sports careers are over.

Right now, all Song knows is that he is planning to report to Pensacola, Florida, on Nov. 1 to start training as a Naval flight officer. After two years, Song may petition to enter the reserves.

Here are Boston’s other picks in the first 10 rounds: shortstop Cameron Cannon (2nd, 43 overall, Arizona); shortstop Matthew Lugo (2nd, 69, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy); pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn (3rd, 107, Kansas); catcher Jaxx Groshans (5th, 167, Kansas); pitcher Chris Murphy (6th, 197, University of San Diego); pitcher Brock Bell (7th, 227, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota); center fielder Wil Dalton (8th, 257, Florida); pitcher Cody Scroggins (9th, 287, Arkansas); outfielder Stephen Scott (10th, 317, Vanberbilt).

ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles reinstated first baseman Chris Davis from the 10-day injured list.

Davis has been out since May 24 because of a hip injury. He is hitting .171 with five home runs and 17 RBI.

INDIANS: The Cleveland Indians put pitcher Jefry Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right shoulder.

YANKEES: Giancarlo Stanton, who has been sidelined since March 31, got nine plate appearances in a simulated game and went through running drills at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa.

Stanton originally strained his left biceps, then his left shoulder. He played in one game for Class A Tampa on May 20, then was told to rest because of left calf tightness.

DODGERS: Los Angeles city prosecutors have decided to defer prosecution of pitcher Julio Urias for a May 13 domestic violence arrest.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office says Urias will instead be summoned to a hearing and told no action will be taken as long as he doesn’t commit acts of violence against anyone for a year.

CUBS: The Chicago Cubs activated reliever Pedro Strop from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies and optioned reliever Dillon Maples to Triple-A Iowa.

The 33-year-old Strop, who went on the IL on May 8 with a strained left hamstring, is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and has four saves in six chances.

PHILLIES: Center fielder Andrew McCutchen has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

McCutchen, 32, injured his left knee during a rundown Monday and exited the game against the Padres.

