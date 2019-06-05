Portland’s girls’ lacrosse team is on an unprecedented roll, and a one-goal deficit wasn’t about to slow down the Bulldogs in a Class A North quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Portland, the No. 3 seed, entered the game on a program-best 10-game winning streak. Thanks to a 10-0 run that started late in the first half, that streak was extended with a 15-5 victory.

Sixth-seeded Lewiston scored three straight goals to grab a 4-3 lead, but the Bulldogs (11-2) got goals from Annika More and Isabella More to grab a one-goal advantage at halftime.

Portland never looked back from there, scoring eight straight second-half goals.

Annika More had five goals and Isabella More and Hazel Praught each added four as the Bulldogs advanced to a semifinal at No. 2 Windham (11-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Eagles won the regular-season meeting, 11-8, on April 22 in Portland.

“It sure looks like we woke up in the second half,” said Bulldogs Coach Beth Broderick. “It was the first playoff game for a lot of girls, and we had to work out some jitters. I think we played our game in the second half.”

Lewiston goalie Cece Racine let it be known that nothing would come easily, making seven first-half saves, but the Bulldogs generated enough offense to take a slim halftime lead.

After Blue Devils captain Christine Chasse opened the scoring, Portland got a goal from Praught to tie it. Praught and Isabella More each added a free-position goal for a 3-1 lead.

Lewiston Coach Tracey Blaisdell called timeout and her team responded, scoring three consecutive goals.

Shauna Leblanc made it 3-2, Chasse tied the game with a free position shot, and Erin Lachance beat Portland goalie Samira Doiron (eight saves) for a 4-3 advantage.

The Bulldogs answered before the break, however, as Annika More scored with 1:15 on the clock. With 15.7 seconds remaining, Isabella More’s goal put Portland ahead for good.

The Bulldogs then completely dominated the second half, as Annika More, Praught and Isabella More scored to make it 8-4.

Annika More went coast to coast for another goal, and Praught scored again, necessitating another Lewiston timeout. This time, it didn’t help, as goals by Annika More, Sydney Girsch and Isabella More increased the lead.

Katie Lemieux got a goal back for Lewiston, but Girsch and Annika More answered as Portland advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row.

“We’ve come so far from our first game,” Girsch said. “I’m excited to play Windham again.”

Lewiston (7-6) got 15 saves from Racine.

“Portland did a great job of adjusting in the second half,” said Blaisdell. “Our draw didn’t come together like we hoped.

“We’ll keep looking forward. We lose seven seniors and we have some great players coming up. The future is bright. I think you’ll see great things from us next year.”

