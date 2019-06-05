It’s been a while since we had some really good news to share, but our first extended dry and sunny stretch in a while will fall on a weekend.

Rain moves through overnight into Thursday morning. There will be some convection, or thunderstorms, involved too. Don’t be shocked to be woken up by some rumbles of thunder in the middle of the night, especially in southern Maine.

But the rain will clear out, and the day will clean up pretty nicely, with increasing sunshine. A down-sloping land breeze will warm many areas into the 70s. It’s a possibility if we see enough sunshine. This particular model is especially warm for the coast.

High pressure settles overhead Friday into the weekend.

Both Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny. Extra clouds are possible on Sunday, but a warmer air mass should start moving in as well.

The next widespread rain chance isn’t until next Tuesday.

Enjoy the better weather!

