I am being sent to Washington, D.C., from June 9 through 12 by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to advocate suicide awareness and prevention.

I am a transgender man and a trauma survivor. I have struggled with suicide off and on since I was 12. The last time I struggled I had been hospitalized for three months. Fortunately, I received good mental health treatment and am flourishing.

I understand this is an uncomfortable topic, but we must dismantle its secrecy and shame to talk about it. Make quality mental health treatment accessible to everyone so we can strive to have a world without suicide.

Matthew Francis

Falmouth

