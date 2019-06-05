Seven family-owned businesses were recognized by the Institute for Family-Owned Business at the organization’s 25th annual gala Wednesday night.

From 157 nominations, a field of 25 finalists was chosen. An independent panel of judges, facilitated by Maureen Costello Wedge of Quad Group, selected the winners. They were:

Nonantum Resort of Kennebunkport received the Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award for exceptional care of its employees, which in turn leads to a better experience for guests. Judges acknowledged the company’s commitment customer care, whether guests were new or returning year after year.

Geiger, the Lewiston-based promotional products company and producer of The Farmer’s Almanac, received the Cumberland Crossing by OceanView Environmental Leadership Award. The company is 100 percent carbon neutral in its shipping operation, and has for the last two years participated in a program to offset its paper use through planting of trees. As part of its $12 million renovation in 2017, Geiger installed an array of solar panels, which generates 100 percent of the company’s annual electricity usage.

SKORDO, based in Brunswick with stores in Freeport and Portland, was recognized with the Maddy Corson Small Business Award. The company offers an array of proprietary spice rubs and blends created in-house, as well as a selection of cookbooks and products for cooks of all abilities.

Day’s Jewelers, headquartered in Waterville, was recognized as the Renys Large Business Award winner. The company, founded more than 100 years ago and under the ownership of the Corey family for the last 30 years, has grown from a single store with 10 employees to eight locations across Maine and New Hampshire and a staff of 125.

The Shep Lee Community Service Award, named for a founder of IFOB, was presented to W.S. Emerson of Brewer. This promotional products company has remained responsive to technology changes in its industry for more than 100 years, and its leaders are immersed in supporting community needs with their time and resources.

FHC Inc. of Bowdoin received the People’s United Bank Innovation and Technology Award in recognition of the company’s far-reaching contributions to the neuroscience industry while remaining committed to being Maine-based. Their medical devices are used globally to conduct research and treat neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, dystonia and essential tremor.

The Holiday Inn by the Bay First Generation Award went to Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader. The Auburn agency, which started with one real estate agent, now involves eight members of the Fontaine family, representing three generations who serve clients in seven Maine counties. They have received numerous industry awards, including being named among the top 1,000 real estate agencies in America.

The event, which drew a record crowd, was hosted by Cindy Williams of News Center Maine, and keynoted by Shawn Gorman, executive chairman of L.L. Bean.

