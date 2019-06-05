FRYEBURG — Emilia DeSanctis struck out seven and capped a seventh-inning rally with an RBI single, lifting second-seeded Fryeburg Academy to a 3-2 win over No. 7 Lincoln Academy in a Class B South softball quarterfinal Wednesday.

Fryeburg (14-3) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Morgan Fusco scored on a passed ball.

Lincoln Academy (8-10) answered by recording all five of its hits in the fourth inning, with Payson Kaler and Elizabeth Ober each hitting an RBI single to put the Eagles ahead.

Fryeburg tied it with two out in the bottom of the seventh when Madison McIntyre singled home Tina LeBlanc. McIntyre scored on DeSanctis’ hit.

Fryeburg will host a semifinal Saturday against No. 3 Cape Elizabeth or No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester.

SOUTH PORTLAND 16, MARSHWOOD 9: Jena Leckie scored five goals, and the No. 5 Red Riots (7-6) got six straight goals in the second half to pull away from the No. 4 Hawks (6-7) in a Class A South quarterfinal in South Berwick.

Molly Walker and Savannah Dunbar each added four goals for South Portland, and Zoe Baker chipped in with three.

Celine Lawrence scored six goals for Marshwood.

The Red Riots led 8-6 at halftime and 9-8 early in the second half before a goal by Walker started the game-deciding run. Walker and Leckie each scored twice during the surge.

South Portland advances to play at No. 1 Kennebunk (9-3) in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday..

CHEVERUS 19, OXFORD HILLS 8: Zoe Mazur scored five goals and Neve Cawley made 12 saves as the fifth-seeded Stags (9-4) defeated the fourth-seeded Vikings (11-2) in a Class A North quarterfinal in Paris.

Bella Booth added three goals and Annesley Black had four assists for the Stags, who outscored the Vikings 11-2 in the second half.

Cheverus moves on to play top-ranked Falmouth (11-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

FREEPORT 20, LINCOLN ACADEMY 5: The No. 2 Falcons (8-5) used a 14-1 second-half advantage to pull away and defeat the No. 10 Eagles (4-9) in a Class C prelim in Freeport.

Kaleb Barrett scored nine goals, and Steel Crawford added five.

Samuel Tourigny recorded six saves for Freeport, which advances to play at No. 2 North Yarmouth Academy (8-4) on Saturday.

MARANACOOK 15, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: Collin Adair scored five goals as eighth-seeded Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain (9-4) easily advanced to the Class C quarterfinals with a win over the eighth-seeded Raiders (5-8) in Readfield.

Garit Laliberte added three goals for the Black Bears.

Fryeburg, which had only 12 field players available, got two goals from Caleb Bowles.

