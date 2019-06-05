FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Among the multiple Patriots coaching changes, the most surprising this offseason came when Bill Belichick moved special teams coach Joe Judge to the receiver position.

Judge, who’s still coaching special teamers, brings a fiery passion to the field. The coach has no problem with lighting up one of his players or using expletives on the practice field. It’s a different style than that of the previous receiver coach, Chad O’Shea, who’s now the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator.

“It’s definitely a different vibe,” Julian Edelman said. “It’s my first new coach. Joe Judge is a very passionate guy. He works very hard at his craft. It’s exciting to have him. He’s been doing a good job. I’m excited to have him.

“It’s just everyone’s got their own flavor, and Chaddy O’s flavor was definitely a little different than Joe Judge’s flavor. But it’s kind of like a cereal – you like fruity cereals and then you like chocolate cereals. It depends on which cereal you want.”

Judge has his work cut out for him this offseason. He’s currently working with 11 receivers, not counting Matthew Slater. Seven of those players are newcomers, including first-round pick N’Keal Harry. The receiver position will be the marquee battle for a spot on the team’s 53-man roster spot this summer.

Judge may be a little louder than the man he replaced, but his players respect him.

“Good. He’s knowledge. Just like anything else, that’s my coach,” said Braxton Berrios. “They’re both great coaches. Each might have their own way to delegate what we have to do, but at the end of the day, that’s my coach and I like it.”

JOE THUNEY continues to play left tackle with Isaiah Wynn limited. That has moved Ted Karras in with the starters at left guard.

On defense, the Patriots look loaded at linebacker. Jamie Collins continues to see reps alongside Dont’a Hightower. Ja’Whaun Bentley looks to have moved above Elandon Roberts at middle linebacker. Kyle Van Noy returned as a full participant on Wednesday and played with the starting defense.

There also seems to be a solid battle brewing at defensive tackle. Lawrence Guy and Mike Pennel are the projected starters. On Wednesday, it was noteworthy that rookie Byron Cowart and David Parry rotated in behind the two veterans. Adam Butler also figures to factor in this summer.

In the secondary, Stephon Gilmore continues to play at a high level. On Day 2, he led the team with two deflections and locked down rookie N’Keal Harry, who didn’t have a catch in full-team or 7-on-7 drills. Also deflecting passes were Jamie Collins, Jonathan Jones, Malik Grant, Duron Harmon and Terrence Brooks.

Patrick Chung, Sony Michel, Nate Ebner, Yodny Cajuste, Nick Brossette, Demaryius Thomas and Deatrich Wise were absent.

BROWNS: Cleveland released left tackle Desmond Harrison, who started eight games as a rookie last season.

Harrison was let go a day after Coach Freddie Kitchens said the 25-year-old “missed a flight or something” and wasn’t at mandatory minicamp. Harrison was signed as an undrafted free agent last year from tiny West Georgia.

RAIDERS: Oakland will take on the Green Bay Packers in an exhibition game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Aug. 22.

It will be the Raiders’ first game ever in Canada, and the first for any NFL team since the Buffalo Bills played games in Toronto from 2008-13.

The Raiders had been looking to move one of their home preseason games after taking until March to sign a lease to remain at the Oakland Coliseum for one more season before a planned move to Las Vegas.

