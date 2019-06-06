CAPE ELIZABETH — A year ago, Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ lacrosse team peaked at the right time and made a surprising run to a Class B state championship.

The 2019 Capers began their playoff run Thursday afternoon at Hannaford Field and all signs suggest that another trip to the big stage could be in store.

Hosting 10th-ranked Waynflete in a state quarterfinal, second-seeded Cape Elizabeth was stymied in the first half by Flyers goalie Avis Akers, but thanks to the draw dominance of Karli Chapin and a potent offense, the Capers dominated the second half and cruised to a 13-2 victory.

Chapin had five goals and two assists and Brooke Harvey added three goals and two assists as Cape Elizabeth (11-2) advanced to host either No. 3 Greely or sixth-ranked Camden Hills in the state semifinals Tuesday.

“When you get to the postseason, it can’t be done by one person,” said Capers Coach Alex Spark. “The girls are hungry. We have good upperclassmen leaders. The freshmen are getting a taste of it and they’re getting hungry. We want to get back to that same point we reached last year.”

The Capers jumped to an early lead behind goals from Tori McGrath, Chapin, Harvey and Chapin again, but Waynflete freshman Jesse Connors answered and with Akers making seven saves, the Flyers entertained upset hopes.

Harvey then opened up a 5-1 lead when she scored with a minute left in the first half. Cape Elizabeth left no doubt at the start of the second half.

Consecutive goals from Chapin, followed by goals by McGrath and Allie Lynch, stretched the advantage to 9-1 and the Capers weren’t done as Harvey, Chapin, Abbey Agrodnia and Tatum Strunk added goals.

Waynflete got its final goal from Connors, a highlight reel score as she finished while flying through the air, but Cape Elizabeth finished it off and advanced.

“We really held our own,” said Harvey. “We moved the ball well. I’m proud of how far we’ve come and how much more we have left.”

Chapin also won 12 of 17 draws and collected seven ground balls.

“Our (draw) success is all Brooke and Tori,” Chapin said. “I try to put it somewhere toward them and hope they come up with it. It’s key in girls’ lacrosse to get as much possession as possible.”

McGrath had two goals and Agrodnia, Lynch and Strunk all scored once.

The Flyers (6-8), who didn’t qualify for the playoffs until the final week, got two saves from Connors and eight saves from Akers.

With just three players graduating, expect Waynflete to return to its top competitor status in 2019.

“I’m proud of my girls,” said Flyers Coach Cathie Connors. “I’m leaving here proud of the team. They didn’t let up. They didn’t stop trying. (Cape’s) good. They’re beautiful lacrosse players. They had beautiful shots. They move their feet. They’re quick to the ball.

“It’s on to next year. The future is bright.”

Share

< Previous

Next >