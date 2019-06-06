Living in a condo community, I am honored to take care of our American flag and carry out the duties that go along with it.

Because of the recent tragedy of the Virginia Beach shootings, President Trump, by proclamation, ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the lives lost. When I lowered the flag, it came to my mind how many times (I have actually lost count) that I have done this based on these senseless acts. Is there no end? Does our president just keep ordering the lowering of the flag and offering his deepest sympathy on behalf of the nation?

Why are our president and our elected officials not taking the proper acts with gun legislation and gun control? Why are military-style weapons being sold to the general public? Why are television networks allowed to continually broadcast these tragedies over and over, which gives these crazies the illusion of stardom after they perform these violent acts for their sick so-called 15 minutes of warped fame?

I will think of these issues each time I lower and raise the flag and hope that our president and our elected officials come to their senses.

Marc Frappier

Wells

