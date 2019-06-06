AUGUSTA — A Madison woman was arrested Monday on 12 counts of aggravated drug trafficking after allegedly leading Kennebec County sheriff’s deputies on a chase on Civic Center Drive.

Nicole Lamphere, 37, is charged with eluding a police officer, operating after her licensed was suspended and 12 counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

A news release from Lt. Chris Read, of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies tried to pull Lamphere’s purple Geo Tracker over for distracted driving around 4:36 p.m. on Civic Center Drive.

According to the release, Lamphere, driving north, began passing cars and drove through a red light at the Townsend Road. Lamphere reportedly continued north, into oncoming lanes of traffic, and drove behind the Augusta Civic Center, where she got out of her vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Police arrested her shortly after.

Read wrote that police found “several narcotics” in her vehicle, including suboxone and crack cocaine, along with $1,980 in cash. Read said identification of the other narcotics and weights of the drugs seized was not yet available.

Lamphere’s bail is set at $125,000 with conditions prohibiting her from using alcohol, illegal drugs or marijuana. She is being held at the Kennebec County jail.

