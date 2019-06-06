Wiscasset police said a man from the Lincoln County town of Alna was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

In a news release, police identified the victim as George Christopher, 62. The driver of the pickup truck was Dylan Young, 48, of Wiscasset, police said.

Police said Young was attempting to turn from Route 1 onto the Old Ferry Road when his truck collided with Christopher’s motorcycle. Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash, which took place in the vicinity of Norm’s Used Cars, remains under investigation. The crash took place around 6:40 p.m.

