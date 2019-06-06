South Portland voters will be asked to ratify a $52.3 million school budget Tuesday.

Residents will also be asked whether they want to continue voting on the school budget for an additional three years.

The proposed school budget is up $2.3 million, or 4.6 percent, over current spending. The cost would be partially offset by an anticipated $600,000 increase in state aid to education, bringing the aid total to $6.8 million.

The proposed budget would add a special education teacher to the middle and high schools, and eliminate three vacant educational technician positions.

Capital spending improvements total $814,000, with just over $300,000 reserved for iPads, laptop computers and other student technology resources.

“In order for South Portland to continue keeping up with the technology and the rest of America, we want our kids to have the best education, be a great community and provide them with what they need to succeed,” Councilor Misha Pride said.

The combined municipal and school budgets would add 42 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to the property tax rate, or $84 to the annual tax bill for a home valued at $200,000. The overall city property tax rate is anticipated to be $19.17 per $1,000 of assessed value, an increase of 3.6 percent, with $12.74 of the rate funding education.

Voting for all registered voters will take place at the South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

