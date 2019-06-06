SCARBOROUGH — Top-ranked Scarborough sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, scored six runs and went on to a 9-2 victory against eighth-seeded Bonny Eagle in a Class A South softball quarterfinal Thursday.

The Red Storm (17-0) will be home against fifth-seeded South Portland in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Bella Dickinson of Scarborough allowed one earned run on two hits, striking out seven and walking six.

She also had a pair of hits. Makenzie Gower, Caitlin Noiles and Ariella Swett also added two hits for the Red Storm.

Mackenzie Emery had two hits for Bonny Eagle.

NOBLE 11, BIDDEFORD 3: Raegan Kelly pitched an eight-hitter with nine strikeouts and hit a solo home run as the third-seeded Knights (15-2) used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from the sixth-ranked Tigers (11-7) in a Class A South quarterfinal at North Berwick.

Kassidy Lessard and Emily Sanfacon hit a two-run single each, and Sammie Morrill and Abby Lewis each added an RBI single.

Chantelle Bouchard hit an RBI double for Biddeford. Alexis Matteau struck out three over five innings.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Anna Cornell pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Jessica Robicheaw had four hits and three RBI as the third-seeded Capers (15-2) defeated the 11th-ranked Patriots (8-10) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Cape Elizabeth.

Esme Song and Julia Torre added two hits apiece for Cape Elizabeth, which will be at second-seeded Fryeburg Academy in the semifinals Saturday.

YORK 5, LAKE REGION 0: Abby Orso struck out the first six batters she faced and hit a first-inning home run for the top-ranked Wildcats (14-3) against the eighth-seeded Lakers (10-8) in a Class B South quarterfinal at York.

Isabelle Babcock and Jill Carr had doubles for York, which will be home Saturday against Morse or Oak Hill in the semifinals.

Julia Murch and Brooke Harriman had hits for Lake Region.

SACOPEE VALLEY 11, LISBON 7: The third-seeded Hawks (13-4) opened an 11-0 lead and held off the sixth-ranked Greyhounds (10-7) in a Class C South quarterfinal at South Hiram.

Riley Vacchiano had a double and single with four RBI to lead Sacopee Valley, Gabby Jameson-Martin, Lakyn Hink, Alexandra Black and Olivia Barriault each chipped in with a pair of hits.

Lisbon came back with three runs in the fifth inning and four in the seventh.

The Hawks will be at second-seeded Hall-Dale in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.

OXFORD HILLS 6, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: Olivia Gallan had three singles and an RBI as second-seeded Oxford Hills (16-1) eliminated the seventh-ranked Broncos (6-11) in a Class A North quarterfinal at South Paris.

The Vikings scored five runs in the fourth inning. Hailiegh Sawyer contributed a single and a double for Oxford Hills.

The Broncos prevented some serious damage in the second when Eliza Murphy caught Kaity Montelongo’s line shot with the bases loaded, then doubled up Bella Devivo at first to get out of the inning.

The Vikings will play host to third-seeded Bangor in the semifinals Saturday.

