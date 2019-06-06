CLEVELAND — Max Kepler homered three times and José Berríos locked up Cleveland’s lineup into the seventh inning as the Minnesota Twins avoided a sweep — and their first three-game losing streak — by beating the Indians 5-4 on Thursday night.

Kepler, who entered hitless in his previous 21 at-bats, connected in the first, third and seventh innings off Indians starter Trevor Bauer (4-6). Kepler also walked in the fifth.

The 26-year-old outfielder came up in the ninth with a chance to become the 19th player in history to hit four homers in one game — a feat rarer than a perfect game. But left-hander Josh Smith kept the left-handed swinging Kepler in the park, getting him to hit a hard grounder to the right side that he beat out for a single.

It was Kepler’s second career three-homer game. The other one also came against the Indians on Aug. 1, 2016.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 2: J.A. Happ pitched seven strong innings to win his fifth straight decision, Aaron Hicks and Gio Urshela homered, and visiting New York avoided a three-game sweep.

DJ LeMahieu had three hits and two RBI, and the Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak, their first since early April.

Happ (6-3) allowed one run and four hits, walked none and struck out four in his first start in Toronto since the Blue Jays traded him to the Yankees last July 26.

ASTROS 8, MARINERS 7: Myles Straw led off the 14th inning with a triple and scored on Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly, and visiting Houston outlasted Seattle in the longest game of the season by innings for both teams.

Seattle staged tying rallies in the ninth and 10th innings and loaded the bases in the bottom of the 14th thanks to three walks by Chris Devenski (1-0), but the right-hander got Shed Long to fly out to end it.

Houston led 5-1 after 6 1/2 innings but Seattle chipped away, tying it at 6 in the ninth on Edwin Encarnacion’s single against closer Roberto Osuna. That prevented Justin Verlander from becoming the first 10-game winner in the AL.

Josh Reddick’s sacrifice fly as a pinch hitter in the 10th gave the Astros to a 7-6 lead before Omar Narvaez tied it with his ninth homer of the season.

RAYS 6, TIGERS 1: Travis d’Arnaud homered for the first time in over 14 months, going deep twice as Tampa Bay won at Detroit.

D’Arnaud missed all but four games in 2018 due to Tommy John surgery. His only homer last year came March 31. On Thursday, he hit two-run shots in the fourth and eighth innings. Willy Adames also homered for Tampa Bay.

Jalen Beeks (5-0) pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Rays, who improved to a major league-best 20-9 on the road.

Daniel Norris (2-5) allowed three runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Ryne Stanek pitched two innings as Tampa Bay’s opener, then Beeks relieved and worked into the seventh, allowing four hits.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDS 3, REDS 1: Paul DeJong homered and host St. Louis tied its season high with four stolen bases in a win over Cincinnati.

DeJong hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer off Michael Lorenzen (0-1) in the seventh inning, DeJong’s ninth home run this season and first since May 18. He had been is a 3-for-43 slide with no extra-base hits.

Matt Carpenter, Kolten Wong, Marcel Ozuna and Dexter Fowler swiped bases for the Cardinals, who are tied with Milwaukee for the NL lead with 37. Wong became the only player in the major leagues who has 10 steals without being caught.

ROCKIES 3, CUBS 1: Peter Lambert allowed four hits over seven innings and struck out nine to win his major league debut, helping Colorado win at Chicago.

A 22-year-old right-hander selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick of the 2015 amateur draft, Lambert retired 11 straight batters before Kris Bryant doubled with one-out in the sixth. Bryant scored on Javier Baez’s two-out single.

Lambert (1-0) walked one and threw 63 of 95 pitches for strikes, ending his outing by striking out the side in the seventh. He set a Rockies record for strikeouts by a pitcher in his debut.

PIRATES 6, BRAVES 1: Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco hit consecutive homers off Mike Foltynewicz in the second inning as Pittsburgh won at home.

Josh Bell had three doubles, increasing his major league-leading total to 25, and had two RBI to take sole possession of the big league lead with 58.

METS 7, GIANTS 3: Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, then Todd Frazier hit a tie-breaking drive in the eighth that sent New York to a win at home.

Pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil singled home the tying run in the seventh for the Mets, stayed in the game and added an RBI single that capped a four-run eighth.

New York starter Zack Wheeler overcame a long homer by Pablo Sandoval and a shot by Brandon Belt to keep it close into the late innings.

BREWERS 5, MARLINS 1: Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 23rd home run and Mike Moustakas added two homers to lead Milwaukee over visiting Miami.

Yelich hit a two-run homer in the first and Moustakas added his first of the game later in the inning to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead. Moustakas homered again in the fourth for his 18th of the season to make it 4-0. Ryan Braun added an RBI single in the seventh.

NOTES

MARINERS: Outfielder Braden Bishop was hospitalized in Seattle after suffering a lacerated spleen from being hit by a pitch last week while playing in Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle Manager Scott Servais said Bishop had some procedures done on Wednesday and he remains hospitalized. Bishop was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after the extent of his injury was revealed. Servais said doctors want to keep an eye on Bishop and he’ll likely be in the hospital another day or two.

YANKEES: Aaron Judge resumed on-field batting practice and said he is not focusing on a timeframe for returning to the lineup.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday it is possible Judge could return in time for New York’s games against Boston in London on June 29 and 30, the first major league regular-season games in Europe.

“I’m taking it day to day,” Judge said. “The minute I start thinking about when I’m going to come back, when I’m going to do that, then my hopes might either go up or down if I get pushed back or some thing like that. So I’m just focused on getting better every day.”

Judge strained his left oblique muscle on April 20. He is now pain free and working out at the team’s minor league complex.

BRAVES: The Braves have reached an agreement to sign free-agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel, according to multiple reports.

Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015, with a 20-8 record and a 2.48 ERA. He struck out 216 in 232 innings, walking only 51 that season.

He helped lead the Astros to a second-place finish in the AL West before Houston lost to the Kansas City Royals in a Division Series.

The past three seasons, Keuchel compiled a 35-28 record with a 3.77 ERA. Overall, Keuchel has been chosen for two All-Star games and has won five Gold Gloves.

Keuchel, 31, was drafted by the Astros in the seventh round of the 2009 draft after his career at the University of Arkansas.

