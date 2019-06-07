LEWISTON — A Buckfield man was killed Thursday when he appeared to lose control of the motorcycle he was riding on North Temple Road.

Related Headlines Lewiston police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Police said Damien Pinard, 27, died at the scene when his 2002 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle left the roadway at Orchard Circle shortly before 6 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no one else was injured, police said.

“It appears the motorcyclist lost control; going off the roadway into some trees and bushes and into a home located on North Temple,” Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a news release.

Pinard was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, he said.

An accident reconstruction specialist was called to the scene to investigate, standard protocol following any fatal motor vehicle accident. Preliminary indications suggest that speed was a factor in the crash, St. Pierre said.

The investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: