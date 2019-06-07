CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana’s two-run homer in the sixth inning helped rookie Zach Plesac get his first major league win and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees, who welcomed back shortstop Didi Gregorius on Friday night.

Santana broke a 2-all tie by connecting on a change-up from Domingo German (9-2), trying to become baseball’s first 10-game winner.

Making just his third start, Plesac (1-1) settled down after a few anxious innings and stifled the AL East’s top team. The Yankees, who are 1-3 on a six-game trip, managed just six hits – and only two after the third – in seven innings against the right-hander and nephew of former major leaguer Dan Plesac.

Nick Wittgren worked a perfect eighth and Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth – New York’s 3-4-5 hitters – for his 19th save in 19 tries.

Tyler Naquin also homered for the Indians, who took 2 of 3 from Central-leading Minnesota and are trying to stay in contention while waiting for three full-time starters to return from injuries.

Jason Kipnis had two RBI for Cleveland.

Gregorius got two hits playing for the first time since Game 4 of last year’s AL Division series against Boston when he injured his elbow making a throw. He underwent Tommy John surgery, and made a quick return to the Yankees, who have kept winning despite numerous major injuries.

Gregorius singled in his first at-bat of 2019, but was a little overzealous and got thrown out trying to stretch it into a double by right fielder Naquin.

Naquin’s second homer tied it 2-2 in the fifth off German, who lost for the first time since April 18.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, CARDINALS 1: Cole Hamels threw eight innings of three-hit shutout ball, Javier Baez hit a two-run homer and Chicago topped visiting St. Louis.

The Cubs have won 4 of 5 since being swept in a three-game series at St. Louis last weekend. The Cardinals opened a season-high 10 game trip that will take them Miami and then to New York to face the Mets.

Hamels (5-2) was sharp again, striking out a season-high 10 and walking one after a hard-luck loss last Sunday at St. Louis when he allowed two hits and one unearned run in seven innings. Harrison Bader, who doubled in the second, was the only Cardinal to reach second base.

Hamels struck out the side in the eighth to finish strong. Pedro Strop gave up a home run in the ninth to Paul DeJong before finishing for his sixth save in eight chances.

Baez’s 16th homer was his third in five games. Victor Caratini had two hits, including an RBI double.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 2: Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin threw 6 1/3 sharp innings and Philadelphia beat visiting Cincinnati.

Bruce already has four homers in four games with the NL East-leading Phillies after hitting 14 for Seattle before he was acquired in a trade last week.

Joey Votto hit a solo shot for the Reds, who have dropped 4 of 5.

Eflin (6-5) gave up two runs – one earned – and four hits. An injury-depleted bullpen missing seven relievers got eight outs, with Hector Neris finishing for his 13th save in 13 tries.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 1: Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a score-settling homer off Jose Urena and celebrated by tossing his bat over his shoulder, and Atlanta rode starter Mike Soroka to win at Miami.

Urena was suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Acuna on the arm with a pitch last August, triggering a melee. That may explain why Acuna showboated a bit when he homered in the fourth, carrying his bat most of the way to first base before flipping it high in the air. Acuna blew a big gum bubble after rounding second base, then pointed into his dugout and shouted as he approached home plate.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 8, BLUE JAYS 2: Kevin Cron hit his first major league home run, David Peralta had a solo shot among his three hits and Arizona won at Toronto.

Merrill Kelly (6-6) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings for his second straight victory, and the Diamondbacks won for the fourth time in six games after a five-game losing streak.

Kelly is 5-2 with a 1.84 ERA in seven starts following a Diamondbacks victory.

