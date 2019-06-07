OAKLAND, Calif. — Al Attles, a Hall of Famer who coached the Golden State Warriors to the NBA championship with a Rick Barry-led team in 1975, attended Game 4 of the finals Friday night.

It was the first game that Attles, 82, who has had health issues, attended this season.

Attles, a former point guard, was named player-coach of the Warriors midway through the 1969-70 season.

THE NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City next season.

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 and the Phoenix Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs two days later.

It’s the fourth straight year the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.

BUCKS: The team signed General Manager Jon Horst to a multiyear extension.

Horst is one of the front-runners for NBA executive of the year, with Tim Connelly of Denver, Lawrence Frank of the Clippers and Masai Ujiri of Toronto.

