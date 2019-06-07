FOOTBALL

A criminal investigation into allegations that Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill’s son was abused is no longer active.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told The Kansas City Star on Friday he would re-evaluate his decision if new evidence emerges. Howe said he still believes the 3-year-old boy was hurt but declined in April to file charges because he couldn’t prove who injured the child.

• The New York Jets hired Philadelphia Eagles executive Joe Douglas to be their general manager.

• The Houston Texans abruptly fired General Manager Brian Gaine less than 18 months after he took the job.

GOLF

PGA: Brandt Snedeker tied the RBC Canadian Open record with a 10-under 60 as an early starter, and was one stroke behind co-leaders Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown after two rounds at Ancaster, Ontario.

Brown and Kuchar shot 7-under 63s in the afternoon on the hilly course with sloping greens and head into the weekend at 12 under.

LPGA: Jeongeun Lee6, coming off a victory in the U.S. Women’s Open last weekend, shot an 8-under 63 to grab a share of the lead after the opening round in the ShopRite Classic at Galloway, New Jersey.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: A former assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State and the University of South Carolina were sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes to link top players with bribe-paying managers and financial advisers.

Lamont Evans emerged from Judge Edgardo Ramos’ courtroom to say it was one of the saddest days of his life. Evans lost his $600,000 job and the likelihood he eventually would become a head coach with his September 2017 arrest. At the time he was at Oklahoma State.

FOOTBALL: Defensive backs Manny Patterson and Kayon Whitaker, and linebacker Deshawn Stevens of Maine were named Hero Sports FCS preseason All-Americans.

BASEBALL

NECBL: The Sanford Mainers (1-1) scored twice in the first inning and behind Darren Williams’ pitching went on to a 2-0 victory against the Valley Blue Sox (1-1) in a home opener at Sanford.

Williams allowed three hits and one walk over 6 2/3 innings, striking out four. Elliott Curtis hit a run-scoring single in the first and Drew DeMartino followed with an RBI double.

