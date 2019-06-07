Here are three reasons why Maine needs to open up its caucuses to allow everyone to vote in them:

First, many other states in the U.S. already have open primaries or caucuses; 36, to be exact. There is no reason why we can’t have what three-quarters of the rest of the country already has.

Second, I am a member of the Socialist Party of Maine, but I do have a keen interest in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential caucus. I have strong opinions about the candidates and if the one I want wins the nomination, I will gladly vote Democratic in the general. But how can they know which one I support if they put up barriers to my participation in the process?

Lastly, unenrolled voters are the largest voting bloc in Maine, and their voices need to be listened to. What are the parties afraid of? Are they afraid of us? Don’t lock us out. Open the doors and let us in. Shouldn’t we all have a say in how our government is run?

Carin Dunay

South Portland

