I am a disabled veteran who was forced into early retirement for health reasons.

I live on a street with no curbs, no sidewalks and no fire hydrant. The street that leads to my street has no hydrant. There is no Northern Utilities gas pipe on either of these streets.

I do not now, nor have I ever had, a child in the Portland school system. Neither the police nor the fire department have ever had to come to my house for anything.

Next week, city residents will vote on next year’s school budget. It will pass by a vote of roughly 2,500 for and 1,200 against. That is the track record. With the exception of my District 5 councilwoman, Kim Cook, and the city manager, Jon Jennings, who in the city is trying to keep down the cost of living here?

Please, someone step up to the microphone and speak for those of us who are not in the protected class of victims, who seem to cry the most at the City Council meetings. Perhaps the Press Herald could run some stories about those of us who struggle with the ever-increasing cost of living in Portland.

