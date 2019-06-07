Major delays are expected on I-295 Friday afternoon following a crash in Falmouth.

The crash was reported near Mile 10 around 2 p.m. A traffic advisory issued by the Maine Turnpike Authority said drivers traveling northbound should exit I-295 at Exit 9/Route 1 in Falmouth. They can re-enter the highway on Exit 15 in Yarmouth.

Drivers should use caution and expect major delays, according to the turnpike authority.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

