BOWDOINHAM — A small single-engine airplane crash-landed in a front yard in Bowdoinham Friday morning shortly after takeoff, but first responders say the pilot and a passenger escaped injury.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee landed on a lawn near 36 Teal Road shortly after experiencing a problem during takeoff from the airstrip at Merrymeeting Field. One of the plane’s landing gear broke off during the landing.

The plane crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m.

John McMullen was outside on his driveway and witnessed the incident.

McMullen said the plane had landed once or time already. The plane was taking off again headed towards the nearby Cathance River.

“All of a sudden I heard the engine roaring and roaring,” he said. “He was trying to get power to it.”

McMullen said the pilot aborted the takeoff and dropped off the end of the runway into his yard.

“Luckily it just tore up a couple strips of sod and the wheel broke off,” he said.

Martin Farmer, Vice President of the American Classic Flying Club based in Brunswick was on scene Friday representing the club. He confirmed flying club member John Favreau was flying the plane.

“We’re unsure at this time of what exactly happened,” he said. “The best news is everyone walked away and no one got hurt.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will investigate the incident.

The plane, which was built in 1968, is registered to American Classic Aviation, according to FAA record. Its certification was up to date. American Classic Aviation operates a flying club out of Brunswick Landing, formerly Brunswick Naval Air Station.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: