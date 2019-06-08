For summer adventures in Maine, ATV riding continues to be a popular choice. Some of the state’s best trails can be found in the Jackman-Moose River Region. More than 300 miles provides riders with unspoiled wilderness and scenic vistas. From Jackman, riders also can head north across the Canadian border into Quebec for an international adventure.

Whitewater rafting remains as popular as ever in the upper Kennebec River Valley. Those looking for canoe, kayak and rafting adventures can rent equipment, wet suits and related gear from outfitters, but they should plan to bring their own quick-dry clothing, waterproof sunscreen and inexpensive sunglasses with secure straps. Moxie Outdoor Adventures offers choices for those who want to expand their options. A guided trip includes a visit to Moxie Falls, which drops 90 feet into a series of large pools. There is also an easy hike to several scenic overlooks to view the falls.

“We spend the afternoon paddling down the historic Kennebec River in our 10-person Voyageur canoes, rafts or funyaks,” said Moxie Outdoor Adventures owner Cliff Stevens. “It’s a very relaxing and scenic trip.”

Besides rafting, Stevens’ guides are knowledgeable about Maine history, including Benedict Arnold’s trip to Quebec, logging and fishing along the Kennebec River.

Jackman also will host a one-day town fair on Aug. 17 to fund the town’s 24/7 acute care staff and facilities. Half of the proceeds will go to the ambulance and half to the Jackman Community Health Care doctor’s office, said organizer Nancy Lessard.

“We need to fill the gap in revenue and expenses to keep our emergency care in the Moose River Valley,” she said.

Other towns in the region offer plenty of summer entertainment. Volunteers in Madison and Anson make the last weekend in August an annual celebration. Madison town manager Tim Curtis and a group of dedicated helpers have packed this year’s Glory Days-themed event schedule of Aug. 22-25 with music, food, football, fishing and golf.

Clinton’s Concert in the Park series (6-8 p.m.)

June 19: Sharon Hood & Dixon Road

July 10: Old Blues Katz

July 31: The Bob Cats

Aug. 21: Big Entertainment Live

Clinton will have a three-day celebration July 2-4 with fireworks, live music and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

Saturday, July 20, the Lions Club will host their annual car show at the Clinton Fairgrounds on Route 100. Gates open at 7 a.m. for competitors in 24 classes. For more information, call (207)426-3521 or email [email protected]

Madison-Anson Days events

Aug. 22

10 a.m. Book Sale (Madison Public Library)

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Craft & Vendors (Skowhegan Savings, Madison)

4:30-6:30 p.m. Backyard Farms Benefit Cook-Off (Main Street, Madison)

Aug. 23

9 a.m. Kids Bike Race (55 Weston Avenue, Madison)

10 a.m. Book Sale (Madison Library)

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Craft & Vendors (Skowhegan Savings, Madison)

5-7 p.m. Lobster Bake (American Legion, Madison)

7 p.m. Madison vs. Carrabec Football Game (Madison High School)

12-8 p.m. Crafters & Vendors (Anson Town Office grounds)

2-8 p.m. Dunk Tank, Pie Eating Contest, Petting Zoo, Climbing Wall (Anson Town Office grounds)

3-6 p.m. Wood Carving by Brad Clark. (Anson Town Office grounds)

4-7 p.m. Pony Rides (Anson Town Office grounds)

6 p.m. Pig Scramble (Anson Town Office grounds)

Aug. 24

9 a.m. Antique Tractor Show (Anson Town Office grounds)

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Farmers Market (Skowhegan Savings, Madison)

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Craft & Vendors (Skowhegan Savings, Madison)

10 a.m. Grand Parade down Main St. (Anson to Madison)

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Family Fun Day (Main Street Park, Madison)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Weston Homestead Open House (Madison)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Walk-In Bingo (American Legion, Madison)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Chicken BBQ (Piper’s House of Beauty, Madison)

3-7 p.m. Boat Tours on the Kennebec (Nathan Street Boat Landing, Madison)

9 p.m. Fireworks (Anson Boat Landing; great views from the bridge and Pine Street, Madison)

Aug. 25

8 a.m. Glory Days 5K Run-Walk (Madison Jr. High)

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Small-Mouth Bass Fishing Derby (Nathan St Boat Landing, Madison)

1-5 p.m. Lakewood Golf Tournament (East Madison; 696-3971 or 696 3979)

