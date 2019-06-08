A New Hampshire man was seriously injured Friday night when he crashed his motorcycle into an SUV in Fryeburg.

Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin, in a press release, said the accident happened at 8:30 p.m. The driver of a 2014 Harley-Davidson – identified only as a 35-year-old man from East Conway, N.H. – was headed north on River Street when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Honda CRV.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and was listed in critical condition, according to Potvin.

The occupants of the other vehicle – a 57-year-old woman from Chatham, N.H., who was driving, and two teenage girls who were passengers – were not injured.

River Street was closed for nearly three hours while officers investigated. It was not clear why the motorcycle crossed the centerline.

