CUMBERLAND — Third-seeded Freeport took an early 3-0 lead and held on to knock off second-seeded Greely 4-2 in a Class B South baseball semifinal Saturday.

Anthony Panciocco hit a two-out, two-run single in the top of the first. In the second, Eriksen Shea doubled and eventually scored on Liam Holt’s squeeze bunt.

Freeport pitcher Shea Wagner held Greely scoreless until the fourth, when Brady Nolin hit a two-run homer.

Nolin also made two terrific defensive plays.

Freeport (15-3) got an unearned run in the sixth against Greely ace Will Neleski, thanks to a throwing error.

That loomed large when Greely (13-5) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Wagner got one out, then gave way to freshman Blaine Cockburn, who induced a foul popout and struck out Jake MacDonald to send the Falcons (15-3) to the regional final Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College against top-seeded York (16-2).

YORK 6, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 5: Jake Sullivan singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the top-seeded Wildcats (16-2) a win over the fourth-seeded Falcons (14-4) in a Class B South semifinal in York.

Shane Pidgeon hit a two-run homer for York, which advanced to face No. 3 Freeport in the regional final at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College.

SCARBOROUGH 3, FALMOUTH 1: Nick Thompson pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks, and the third-seeded Red Storm (14-4) scored three unearned runs in the fourth inning to beat the Yachtsmen (11-8) in a Class A South semifinal in Scarborough.

Noah Frink had two hits for Scarborough, which will play No. 1 South Portland at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s College.

Garrett Tracy threw a six-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks for Falmouth, which got two hits from Ike Kiely and an RBI from Sam Manganello.

Share

< Previous

Next >