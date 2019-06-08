YORK — Abby Orso came within one strike of a no-hitter, finishing with a one-hitter and 12 strikeouts as top-seeded York beat fifth-seeded Morse 8-0 in a Class B South softball semifinal Saturday.

Abigail Carpenter of Morse (13-5) singled in the seventh inning to end Orso’s no-hit bid.

The Wildcats (15-3) scored six runs in the fourth inning, aided by consecutive doubles from Kayla Dredge and Abi Kavanagh, and a two-run single from Meg Bachelder.

Dredge, Bachelder, Kavanagh, Hannah Gennaro, Belle Babcock and Jill Carr each had two hits for York, which will play No. 2 Fryeburg Academy in the regional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 11, CAPE ELIZABETH 4: Tina LeBlanc hit a three-run homer, an RBI triple and an RBI double as the second-seeded Raiders (15-3) beat the third-seeded Capers (15-3) in a Class B South semifinal at Fryeburg.

Fryeburg erased a 4-3 deficit with five runs in the fourth inning.

Emilia DeSanctis pitched an eight-hitter with five strikeouts, and hit a double and an RBI triple for Fryeburg.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jess Robicheaw belted a two-run homer in the first inning.

SACOPEE VALLEY 18, HALL-DALE 11: Allie Black went 3 for 4 with seven RBI, and the third-seeded Hawks (14-4) set a season high for runs as they outslugged the No. 2 Bulldogs (14-4) in a C South semifinal at Farmingdale.

Sacopee got all its runs in the last five innings to advance to the regional final Wednesday against No. 1 Madison.

BREWER 6, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Winning pitcher Libby Hewes hit a two-run single, and Kathryn Austin also drove in two runs for the top-seeded Witches (16-2) in a Class B North semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Panthers (16-3) at Brewer.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, NOBLE 4: Abby Miner hit a two-run double as the second-seeded Golden Trojans (17-1) scored five runs in the fifth inning to defeat the third-seeded Knights (15-3) in a Class A South semifinal in Saco.

Olivia Howe pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk. Howe, Miner and Sarah Casey finished with two hits apiece.

Abby Lewis hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Kelsey Lessard belted a three-run homer in the fifth for Noble.

LACROSSE

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 17, FREEPORT 16: Natalie Farrell scored off a pass from Helen Hamblett just over a minute into overtime as the fifth-seeded Panthers (8-5) beat the fourth-seeded Falcons (8-5) in a Class C quarterfinal in Freeport.

Emma Sharp had six goals and two assists for the Panthers, and Hamblett finished with a goal and five assists.

Freeport’s Margaret Perrotta tied the game with 7.6 seconds left in regulation. Perrotta finished with six goals and four assists, and Molly Whelan scored four goals for the Falcons.

KENNEBUNK 12, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Lily Schwartzman registered four goals and an assist, and the top-seeded Rams (10-3) opened a 10-2 halftime lead as they handled the fourth-seeded Red Riots (7-7) in a Class A South semifinal at Kennebunk.

Allison Wuerthner, Danielle Gassman and Elizabeth Kiezulas each added two goals. Mia Banglmaier and Tiernan Connor also scored for Kennebunk, which will host second-seeded Massabesic in the regional final at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Massabesic advanced with a 7-6 win over Gorham.

Pearl Friedland-Farley, Jade SanGiovanni and Jena Leckie scored for South Portland.

MASSABESIC 7, GORHAM 6: Kenzy Ouellette scored four goals, and Skylar Renaud got the winner with 3:40 remaining as the second-seeded Mustangs (11-3) rallied past the third-seeded Rams (11-3) in a Class A South semifinal at Waterboro.

Noelle DesVergnes and Emily Jacobs also scored, and Katherine Castle made nine saves for Massabesic.

Hailey Morrill led Gorham with three goals.

BIDDEFORD 19, GARDINER 4: Paige Laverriere recorded eight goals and an assist as the fourth-seeded Tigers (11-2) handled fifth-seeded Gardiner/Hall-Dale (7-6) in a Class B quarterfinal in Biddeford.

Brooke Reissfelder added three goals, while Abby Allen, Megan Mourmouras, Grace Boisvert and Kairlye McQueen each finished with two goals as Biddeford advanced to a Tuesday semifinal at No. 1 Yarmouth.

ST. DOMINIC 20, BOOTHBAY 9: Avery Lutrzykowski collected nine goals and three assists as the third-seeded Saints (8-5) beat the sixth-seeded Seahawks (6-7) in a Class C quarterfinal in Auburn.

Emma Theriault added four goals and three assists, and Mia-Angelina Leslie had two goals and three assists for the Saints, who will play Erskine Academy in the semifinals.

Chloe Arsenault scored three goals, and Hannah Cola and Reagan Cola each got two goals for Boothbay, which had only 10 players.

LAKE REGION 9, WINSLOW 6: The ninth-seeded Lakers (6-8) scored seven straight goals in the second half to rally past the top-seeded Black Raiders (12-1) in a Class C quarterfinal in Waterville.

Mackenzie Siebert led the comeback with three goals in a span of less than two minutes. The defending state champions advanced to play fifth-seeded North Yarmouth Academy in the semifinals.

