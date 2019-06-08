SOCCER

The United States was knocked out of the Under-20 World Cup in the quarterfinals for the third straight tournament, losing to Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday at Gdynia, Poland.

Jhon Espinoza scored the tiebreaking goal in the 43rd minute for Ecuador, which next plays South Korea on Tuesday. Italy meets Ukraine in the other semifinal.

Jose Cifuentes put Ecuador ahead in the 30th minute and Tim Weah tied the score in the 36th.

The U.S. lost to Serbia on penalty kicks in the 2015 quarterfinal and to Venezuela in extra time in the 2017 quarters. The Americans have not advanced past the quarterfinals since 1989, when a U.S. team with goalkeeper Kasey Keller lost to Nigeria in the semifinals.

USL2: Matt Bentley and Aaron Ward-Baptiste scored for the Portland Phoenix (5-2-1) in a 2-2 tie against Westchester (0-2-3) in a Northeast Division game at Deering High.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Jesmuel Valentin hit a two-run double, Brett Cumberland added a two-run single and Ademar Rifaela hit a solo home run as the Bowie Bay Sox (23-37) used a five-run third inning to pull away from the Portland Sea Dogs (21-37) for a 6-5 victory at Hadlock Field.

Brett Netzer hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Bobby Dalbec added a solo shot in the fifth for the Sea Dogs.

Zac Lowther pitched five innings for Bowie, giving up four hits and striking out four. Konner Wade pitched five innings for Portland, allowing eight hits and striking out three.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Tyler Reddick waited for Cole Custer and Christopher Bell to make pit stops, then took the lead with about 10 laps remaining and won at Brooklyn, Michigan.

Reddick won for the third time in the past five races and the sixth time in his career, increasing his series points lead to 89 over the second-place Bell.

NASCAR CUP: Joey Logano won his second pole of the season as Aric Almirola again fell just short of the top qualifying spot at Brooklyn, Michigan.

FORMULA ONE: Sebastian Vettel produced a stunning final lap to clinch the pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Riquna Williams scored 25 points, Chelsea Gray added 21 and the Los Angeles Sparks edged the Lynx 89-85 at Minneapolis, spoiling a special day for their rivals who retired the jersey of Minnesota native and star Lindsay Whalen.

Gray capped her string of eight-straight points in the fourth quarter with a shot-clock beating 5-footer off an inbounds play with 8.5 seconds remaining to give the Sparks an 87-83 lead. Gray put up a tough 10-foot shot with the clock winding down and missed the rim but the ball went off a Minnesota player. On the inbounds, Gray set a screen on the wing, then rolled toward inbounder Tierra Ruffin-Pratt. Gray took the pass, dribbled once to get inside the lane, then stepped back and knocked down the short shot.

GOLF

PGA: Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 to move into a share of the lead after three rounds of the Canadian Open at Ancaster, Ontario.

Seeking his second victory of the season, McIlroy surged into a tie with Webb Simpson (67) and Matt Kuchar (69) at 13-under 197.

Adam Hadwin, seeking to become the first Canadian winner of the event since 1954, was one shot back after a 67. Shane Lowry (66) and Brandt Snedeker (69) were also 12 under.

LPGA: Jeongeun Lee6 made a 4-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to grab a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the ShopRite Classic at Galloway, New Jersey.

Lee6 shot a 2-under 69 and completed 36 holes at 10-under 132. She is seeking to become the fifth player in LPGA history to win the Women’s Open and the next tourney.

– Staff and news reports

Share

< Previous

Next >