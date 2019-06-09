It’s a rare property where you can listen, on a quiet summer night, for the blow of the whales just around the point. Where you can spend sunny days on your private, fine sandy beach, and entertain guests around a bonfire on a starry evening.

Where you can go sea-kayaking, putting in from your own dock, to explore the stunning natural beauty and wildlife including seals, dolphins, ducks and other waterfowl, and soaring eagles.

But such is life at this cedar-shingled, 4,025-square-foot, waterfront gem on Deer Island, New Brunswick. The Bay of Fundy has the world’s highest tides, changing about 24 feet twice daily. “We can walk on the ocean floor with the tide out,” one resident noted. “You never know what you’ll find on the beach.”

Deer Island is served by a free ferry that runs every half-hour (and in off-hours, provides emergency service when necessary). This “grandfathered” home extends out over the water, on a site weather-protected by several small islands.

Once the property was an all-purpose general store, Butler’s. Decades ago it was repurposed as a sea-urchin-processing plant. In the early 2000s, it was renovated for residential use, but commercial potential remains: re-establish a retail operation; open a bed-and-breakfast; offer weekly rentals.

In the latter role, the property has been a significant income-producer, and can sleep 16 people quite comfortably.

The residential conversion was deftly done, with an eye to the building’s unusual history. (A pair of century-old store signs are here.) The lofty-ceilinged main floor/store space, which includes a huge rec room, two guest bedrooms, a powder room, a home office and a sun room, has huge windows that present an ocean view from all angles. And the wraparound deck is ideal for entertaining on a large scale.

Take the staircase – or the elevator – to the second floor, and you will discover spectacular views, and natural light flooding in from every direction. Here is the heart of the home: open-concept, custom granite kitchen; dining area, and great room, all with soaring ceilings. Double patio doors open to a second wraparound deck. Also here are the spacious master suite, laundry, bunk room, and a third full bath.

Please note that, artwork excepted, the turnkey home is offered fully furnished, from the high-end pool table to the flatware.

And, be sure to inquire about the home’s “secret room.”

The property at 101 Richardson Road, Deer Island, New Brunswick, is listed for sale at $495,000 (USD) by Katherine Bacon, Global Luxury Specialist™, of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. Click to see more online.

For more details or to arrange a private viewing, please voice/text Katherine (1-506-650-8575) or email her at [email protected].

