The brother of the woman killed in a crash on Interstate 295 in Falmouth on Friday appears to be recuperating from the serious injuries he suffered in the accident.

A Maine Medical Center spokeswoman said Sunday night that Joshua Haycock, 37, was listed in satisfactory condition at the Portland hospital. Haycock is the brother of Kathy Haycock, 26, of Brunswick, who was killed when a 2102 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brannon McRae, 29, of Augusta, left the highway near mile marker 12 and crashed into a stone ledge.

The spokeswoman said she had no information on McRae, who also was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Maine State Police said the accident happened in the northbound lanes just before 2 p.m. and forced police to divert traffic off the heavily traveled roadway. Other motorists told police that McRae was speeding and driving erratically.

The force of the collision was so strong that the engine was ripped from the vehicle’s frame and came to rest in the middle of the travel lane.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Sunday night that no charges have been filed against McRae.

“We still have more work to do as we try to determine why this happened,” McCausland said.

