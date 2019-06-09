Chris Pratt says he and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend.
He announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand.
He says they were married Saturday in a ceremony that was “intimate, moving and emotional.”
Pratt is perhaps best known for his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and on the hit TV show “Parks and Recreation.” Schwarzenegger is the daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.
The pair began dating last summer.
Within a half-hour, the post had over 1.1 million likes, including from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
-
Life & Culture
Feature obituary: Christopher Hyde, longtime classical music reviewer for Portland newspapers, dies at 81
-
Sports
Women’s World Cup: England, Italy, Brazil win
-
Life & Culture
Crowds revel in the 46th and final Old Port Fest (or is it?)
-
Nation & World
One woman dead after construction crane collapses in Dallas
-
Nation & World
Massive extradition bill protest fills Hong Kong streets