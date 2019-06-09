Battle lines are drawn. The National Rifle Association is the target du jour of the litany of Democrat presidential candidates, vying for the boldest denouncement of the millions of armed, peaceful and law-abiding citizens in America. Six million strong, this large sector of the American public is an easy target for these “bold” politicians to threaten fearlessly; after all, they are law-abiding.

Not one of these 6 million-plus members of the NRA is known to have been involved in a mass shooting. In lieu of a specific scapegoat, leaders with “vision,” under the haze of ambiguity, have chosen to smear the entirety of the NRA membership as killers. With every tragic massacre that stains our troubled nation, it’s a tactic of old: Hang the guilt of the demented on the guiltless.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has sworn to destroy the NRA. As the Democrats present their fresh, new look, did the former vice president have a “senior moment” and forget that the NRA is made up of U.S. citizens? The NRA leadership, he despises so much, are duly elected by those members.

Joe Biden may be better served to pinch himself, rather than passing members of the opposite sex, and wake back to the reality that the Second Amendment was set in place to protect the citizens’ natural-born right to self-defense against a government that seeks their harm – specifically, people in groups that have fallen out of favor with said government. The Second Amendment was designed to stop Mr. Biden’s plan of destruction.

There is history. Realizing that much of our history has been largely rewritten, digging deep into history is necessary. There is some mention, some might recall, of another politician, some years back in another place, who targeted 6 million people for destruction.

Andy Torbett

Atkinson

