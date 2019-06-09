CLEVELAND — Aaron Hicks delivered an RBI double with two outs in the 10th inning Sunday as the New York Yankees overcame stunning errors in the ninth by Aroldis Chapman and Didi Gregorius to avoid a sweep with a 7-6 victory against the Cleveland Indians.

Hicks’ shot to the wall in left-center off Oliver Perez (1-1) scored Cameron Maybin, who doubled with one out.

The Yankees blew a 5-0 lead in the sixth and a 6-5 lead in the ninth, when Chapman and Gregorius made errors.

Chapman (1-1) got the win despite his shaky performance, and Stephen Tarpley struck out the side in the 10th for his first save since 2010 in the Dominican Summer League.

“I feel like games are always like that here, but these are the kind of games you need,” Hicks said. “It was a hard-fought game, lot of back and forth, and we needed to win to end this road trip.”

TWINS 12, TIGERS 2: Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth straight game and Minnesota connected four times in all at Detroit.

Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also connected for the Twins. Minnesota hit eight homers while winning 2 of 3 in Detroit.

ASTROS 4, ORIOLES 0: Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Wade Miley pitched into the seventh inning and Houston won at home.

Alvarez, 21, was called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game while leading the Pacific Coast League with 23 home runs.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2: Eloy Jimenez launched a 471-foot home run, Reynaldo Lopez pitched six effective innings and Chicago won at Kansas City, Missouri.

Yoan Moncada had four hits and an RBI for the White Sox, who lost the series opener but had back-to-back solid pitching performances to take the last two games.

MARINERS 9, ANGELS 3: Edwin Encarnacion hit two homers, including the 400th of his career, and Tom Murphy added two as Seattle won at Anaheim, California.

Encarnacion and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, and Encarnacion added a solo shot in the seventh for his 35th career multihomer game and his second against the Angels this month. He pushed into the AL lead with his 20th homer of the season.

ATHLETICS 9, RANGERS 8: Khris Davis homered for the first time in nearly a month as Oakland built an eight-run lead, then hung on at Arlington, Texas, for a four-game split.

Davis hit a two-run homer off Drew Smyly (1-5) in the third inning, his 13th home run this season but first since May 13. Davis sustained a left hip and oblique injury on May 5, tried to played through it and was out from May 22-31. Davis has 17 homers in 32 games at Globe Life Park, and he added an RBI single in the ninth against Jose Leclerc, giving him 34 RBI this season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6, ROCKIES 1: Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, Todd Frazier homered and drove in four runs, and New York won at home.

REDS 4, PHILLIES 3: Joey Votto tied the game for Cincinnati with a two-out single in the seventh inning and Eugenio Suarez followed with the go-ahead hit at Philadelphia to avoid a three-game sweep.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2: Mike Moustakas launched a homer that won a new car for a fan, Christian Yelich hit his major-league leading 24th home run on his bobblehead day and Milwaukee won at home for a three-game sweep.

Moustakas connected for his 20th homer off Francisco Liriano (1-1), a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the eighth inning that hit a promotional car perched above the right-center field fence. One lucky fan got a new auto to go with the bobblehead.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 6: Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Matt Joyce delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the 12th to help Atlanta rally at Miami.

DODGERS 1, GIANTS 0: Walker Buehler and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and Los Angeles beat ace Madison Bumgarner at San Francisco.

NATIONALS 5, PADRES 2: Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon hit consecutive home runs off Craig Stammen with one out in the eighth inning and Stephen Strasburg beat his hometown team again as Washington defeated San Diego.

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 1: Kyle Hendricks tossed one-run ball over seven innings to continue his dominance over St. Louis, lifting Chicago at home.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 8, BLUE JAYS 2: Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte homered during an eight-run burst in the third inning and Arizona won at Toronto to complete a three-game sweep.

Share

< Previous

Next >