TENNIS

WORLD RANKINGS: French Open champion Ashleigh Barty’s first Grand Slam title lifted her six places to a career-best No. 2 in the WTA rankings behind Naomi Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion.

The top eight spots in the ATP rankings stayed the same, with French Open champion Rafael Nadal at No. 2 behind Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer is still at No. 3 and France Open runner-up Dominic Thiem is No. 4.

SHARAPOVA RETURNING: Maria Sharapova will return at next week’s Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.

BASEBALL

NECBL: Shane Marshall hit a three-run homer to lead the Sanford Mainers to a 6-5 victory against the visiting Winnipesaukee Muskrats.

Marshall broke a 2-2 tie with his fourth-inning shot for the Mainers against the Muskrats (0-4).

FOOTBALL

NFL: Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia, who was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in 2017, will miss the first four games of this season after being suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He will be eligible to participate in this week’s three-day minicamp, training camp and preseason games. He can return to the playing field Sept. 30. The Patriots put Garcia on the non-football injury list in September 2017 and released him in May 2018.

TRACK AND FIELD

RUSSIAN DOPING: The only Russian track athlete currently holding a world title said the country’s top officials and coaches in the sport should be replaced because of the slow pace of anti-doping reforms.

High jumper Mariya Lasitskene’s message – in a country where top athletes rarely speak out against officials – came after Russia’s ban from international track and field was prolonged Sunday.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: USA Basketball announced the names of 20 players for training camp this summer in advance of the World Cup in China. Most of the 35 players selected last year for the pool are no longer in the mix. The 14 that remain are Harrison Barnes, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, Myles Turner and Kemba Walker.

The six additions are Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Paul Millsap, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and P.J. Tucker. The roster will be pared to 12 for the World Cup that starts Aug. 31.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Edmonton Oilers promoted one executive and hired another in a front-office restructuring of a team that has missed the playoffs 12 of the last 13 years.

Bob Nicholson, the CEO and vice chairman, will become chairman. Tom Anselmi, a former Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs executive, joins the team as president, business operations and chief operating officer.

• The New Jersey Devils signed Swedish forward Jesper Boqvist to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Terry Bowden, 63, is joining Clemson as an unpaid graduate intern while pursuing an advanced degree in athletic leadership at the university. Bowden’s older brother, Tommy, was Clemson’s coach from 1999 through the middle of the 2008 season, when Dabo Swinney was appointed.

Terry Bowden went 47-17-1 with two Southeastern Conference Western Division titles at Auburn from 1993-98. He most recently spent seven seasons at Akron, where he went 35-52. He was let go this past winter after the Zips finished 4-8.

SOCCER

2022 WORLD CUP: The Macau Football Association said its national team won’t travel to Sri Lanka for a World Cup qualifier Tuesday.

Soccer officials in Macau said they were concerned over the team’s safety following the deadly terrorist attacks in the country. On April 21, three churches in Sri Lanka and three luxury hotels in the capital of Colombo were targeted in coordinated terrorist suicide bombings that killed 358 people.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sergio Ramos extended his scoring streak and helped Spain defeat Sweden 3-0 at Madrid to remain leader of its qualifying group for the 2020 tournament.

– Staff and news report

Share

< Previous

Next >