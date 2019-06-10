Portland police said a local man was arrested Monday afternoon after he entered the office of City Manager Jon Jennings and threatened Jennings’ staff.

Kevin Strachan, 56, of Portland was arrested at 273 Cumberland Ave. He was charged with criminal threatening and issued a criminal trespass notice.

Lt. Robert Martin, spokesman for the Portland Police Department, said Strachan entered the city manager’s office just before 4 p.m. and threatened the staff before police arrived. The nature of the threats was not specified.

“This is the second time in a week that he has caused a disturbance at City Hall,” Martin said in an email response to questions about the incident. Martin said Strachan was not armed.

Strachan was held in the Cumberland County Jail on $310 cash bail Monday night.

