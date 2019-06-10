Maine game wardens discovered human remains in a dense section of woods in Waterford on Sunday as they searched for a Waterford man missing since October.

The Maine Warden Service used K-9 search dog Morgan as part of the team that located human remains in Waterford on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Maine Warden Service

Wardens, working with two search dogs, were out looking for Ricky Lee Howard, of Norway Road in Waterford, who was last seen Oct. 5, 2018, at his home.

The remains were found about one mile into the woods near Deer Hill Road in Waterford near a bog in a thick spruce grove.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will be responsible for positively identifying the body.

The discovery follows several unsuccessful search efforts for Howard, Game Wardens said.

