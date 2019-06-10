Maine game wardens discovered human remains in a dense section of woods in Waterford on Sunday as they searched for a Waterford man missing since October.

Wardens, working with two search dogs, were out looking for Ricky Lee Howard, of Norway Road in Waterford, who was last seen Oct. 5, 2018, at his home.

The remains were found about one mile into the woods near Deer Hill Road in Waterford near a bog in a thick spruce grove.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will be responsible for positively identifying the body.

The discovery follows several unsuccessful search efforts for Howard, Game Wardens said.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: