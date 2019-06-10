Ben Adey, Waynflete boys’ tennis: A sophomore, Adey shut out Orono senior Sam Cartwright 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles Saturday to help the Flyers secure a 4-1 victory for their 12th consecutive Class C state title. It also marked the fifth straight sports season in which Adey has contributed to a state title. He has two in tennis, two in Alpine skiing (as a co-op team member with Falmouth) and one in soccer.

Connor Caverly, Marshwood baseball: In a 4-2 Class A South semifinal loss to South Portland, the junior kept the No. 4 Hawks in the game with five innings of two-run, three-hit, seven-strikeout pitching. He tied the game in the fourth with a solo home run – the first earned run allowed this year by South Portland ace Hunter Owen.

Bella Dickinson, Scarborough softball: The junior pitcher was nearly unhittable in two games, leading the top-ranked Red Storm to the regional final. She allowed two hits with seven strikeouts in a quarterfinal win, then pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 12-0 win over South Portland in the Class A South semifinals.

Wyatt Kerr, Falmouth lacrosse: The sophomore attack scored four goals and had three assists Saturday as fifth-seeded Falmouth breezed past No. 1 Windham 16-5 in a Class A North boys’ semifinal.

Sydney Koukos and Ashley Sabatino, Scarborough girls’ tennis: A pair of juniors playing second doubles, Koukos and Sabatino rallied to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in the Class A South final Thursday. Their match capped a 3-2 defeat of 11-time defending state champion Falmouth and ended a 187-match winning streak dating to 2008.

Archie McDonough, Yarmouth boys’ tennis: A freshman, McDonough completed a sweep of Belfast with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles to give the Clippers their first Class B state championship in 10 years. McDonough started the season at No. 2 singles and reached the semifinals of the state singles tournament as an unseeded player.

Abby Orso, York softball: The junior pitcher came within one strike of pitching a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Morse in the Class B South semifinals. She finished with a one-hitter and 12 strikeouts. She also pitched a 5-0 shutout and hit a home run in the quarterfinals.

Jake Sullivan, York baseball: The senior designated hitter came up with the key blow in two Class B South playoff wins for the No. 1 Wildcats. On Thursday his three-run homer opened a 5-1 lead in York’s 7-1 quarterfinal win against Yarmouth. On Saturday, Sullivan drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh as York beat Mountain Valley, 5-4.

