When polls across the state open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, there won’t be any burning statewide questions on the ballot, a fact that prompted Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap to predict the June 11 special election will produce a light turnout.

But there are still plenty of local issues to attract voters, starting with a special legislative election to fill the vacant House District 45 seat in Cumberland. The incumbent, Rep. Dale Denno, resigned his seat earlier this year and died of lung cancer on March 27 .

Republican Kevin C. Hughes of Cumberland will compete against Democrat Stephen W. Moriarty of Cumberland for Denno’s seat, the Secretary of State’s Office said. The winner will serve out the remainder of Denno’s term, which was due to expire in December 2020. The seat covers Cumberland and part of the town of Gray.

Kennebunk voters will be asked Tuesday to approve a municipal ordinance banning the intentional release of balloons into the environment. The ordinance also seeks to ban the display of balloons outside and using balloons in a town-owned building. Supporters say that balloons pose dangers to wildlife.

If the ordinance is approved, Kennebunk would become the second town in Maine to ban balloon releases. The effort to ban releases statewide has been rejected in Augusta, but there is talk among legislators of bringing back a bill that would do just that.

Voters across Maine also will be asked to validate local education budgets Tuesday. If approved, those budgets will take effect July 1.

In Portland, residents will be asked to consider approval of a $117.4 million education budget. School officials say the proposed budget maintains staffing levels while appropriating funds to implement a universal pre-kindergarten program.

If the education spending package is approved, Portland residents will see an 83-cent increase in their tax rate – when combined with municipal spending.

South Portland, Westbrook, Biddeford and Saco are just a few of the other communities voting Tuesday to ratify local education budgets.

The town of Scarborough, in addition to its school budget validation vote, also will hold a special election to fill the seat of former Town Councilor Shawn Babine, who stepped down to focus on his work as a state legislator. John Cloutier, a local motel owner, will vie for the seat against former Town Councilor Jessica Holbrook, a hair stylist and small-business owner.

Ogunquit voters will be asked to approve a zoning measure that would make it easier for the Ogunquit Playhouse to expand and renovate the historic structure, which was built in 1937.

Most towns will keep their polls open until 8 p.m.

