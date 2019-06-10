A disturbance in a Westbrook neighborhood ended in a gunshot Monday, police said.

Officers received numerous reports of a loud disturbance near Brackett and Cross streets, and that a man fired a handgun and then fled in a waiting car, police said in a brief statement.

No one was injured, and officers are collecting evidence at the scene.

It was unclear what time the gunshot occurred or whether the shot was directed at anyone or if the round struck anything.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: