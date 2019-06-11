Less than 48 hours after being shot in a brazen ambush in his native Dominican Republic, former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was in stable condition in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he underwent a second surgery late Monday and Tuesday morning.

Ortiz, 43, “underwent a successful second surgery,” his wife, Tiffany, said in a statement released through the Red Sox on Tuesday. “He is stable, awake and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU, where he is expected to remain for the next several days.” Doctors expect he will make a full recovery, his spokesman, Leo Lopez, told ESPN.com.

Ortiz, among the most popular players in Red Sox history, was shot in the back at close range Sunday night as he sat at a streetside bar and lounge in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. He suffered damage to his liver and intestines, and underwent a six-hour, emergency surgery at a Dominican hospital before being transferred to Mass General Monday night.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time,” Tiffany Ortiz’s statement said. “We ask for privacy as David works toward recovery.”

Authorities in the Dominican Republic were still searching for one of the suspects, as well as a motive, behind the shooting. The two assailants rode up to the establishment, Dial Bar and Lounge, on a motorcycle. After one of them shot Ortiz, they attempted unsuccessfully to flee on the motorcycle.

Bystanders apprehended one of the men, identified by police as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, and beat and stomped him until police arrived. Authorities originally said Garcia was the shooter, but revised that statement to say he was actually the driver of the motorcycle; the shooter remains at large, police said.

After rumors circulated on social media and in news reports that a Dominican police officer had been involved in the shooting, the Dominican National Police took the step of issuing a statement saying those reports were “categorically” false.

“Our institution has no link to the incident,” the police said in a statement.

Police Capt. Luis Manuel Pimentel told CNN that authorities intended to question Ortiz, but had not been able to yet.

Eliezer Salvador, a friend of Ortiz’s who said he drove the slugger to the hospital in the aftermath of the shooting, told The Associated Press he asked Ortiz if he knew of any enemies who would want to have him killed.

“No, my brother,” Ortiz replied, according to Salvador. “I’ve never wronged anyone.”

