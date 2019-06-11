I opened the paper on the 75th anniversary of D-Day – a day that cost this country tens of thousands of servicemen’s lives to keep a huge portion of this world’s countries free – and what do I see in your Our View space? An editorial relating it to one of your pet projects: climate change.

I have never been so embarrassed to say I read your paper on a day that should be honoring these people, who gave their lives to help this world as it is.

Whoever is in charge of this editorial should be relieved of their duty of doing this.

Phillip Larrivee

Buxton

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: