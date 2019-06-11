STANDISH — York High School won its second regional softball championship four years. And it was a stunner.

Down by two runs entering the bottom of the seventh, the top-seeded Wildcats rallied for three runs to defeat second-ranked Fryeburg Academy 3-2 Tuesday night for the Class B South softball championship at Bailey Field at St. Joseph’s College.

Pinch-runner Abby Peterson scored the winning run from second base when Isabelle Bobcock’s dribbler in front of the plate was thrown into right field.

The Wildcats (16-3) will play defending Class B state champ Brewer in the state championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joe’s. Fryeburg Academy finished 15-4, three of the losses to York.

This one hurt the most. Behind freshman pitcher Camden Jones, the Raiders were in control throughout. Despite getting only one hit off York pitcher Abby Orso, the Raiders led 2-0 into the last inning.

Before the Wildcats came to bat, Coach Kevin Giannino pulled his team together.

“I told the girls that every time I had to ask them to give a little more this year, they have,” he said. “And I said I was going to do it again, right now. I asked them to give a little more one more time. And they did.”

The Raiders committed three errors in the bottom of the seventh and could not hold the lead. Jill Carr led off by reaching on an error. She went to second on a passed ball and to third on a groundout.

Fryeburg Coach Fred Apt intentionally walked Orso. Then after Orso stole second, Kayla Dredge was also intentionally walked. Abi Kavanagh popped out, but Carr scored when the throw from second baseman Kayrin Johnson to try to get her at third went wild.

Then with two strikes, Meg Bachelder lined a single to left to score Orso with the tying run.

Peterson then went in to run for Dredge at second. Babcock’s dribbler in front of the plate was fielded by Jones, who appeared to slip as she threw to first. Her throw went into right field, allowing Peterson to score the winning run.

“We were a strike away,” said Apt. “We know what it feels like to win like that. “

Jones, who pitched only one game in the regular season, a 4-3 loss to York High on May 29, allowed only three hits and struck out nine, confusing the Wildcats with her change-up and blowing her fastball by them.

Fryeburg got a run in the top of the first without a hit. Leadoff batter Morgan Fusco was hit by the first pitch from Orso. She moved to second on a wild pitch and scored when Camden Jones reached on an error.

Then the Raiders got another run without a hit, this time in the fourth. Tina LeBlanc led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on an overthrow. She then scored when Paige O’Connell grounded out to first.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: