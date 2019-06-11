NEW HIRES

Merrill Read joined Boyle Associates in Portland as a project scientist in its consulting practice.

Read is a recent graduate of Colby College.

Heidi DeBlock, M.D., joined Maine Medical Partners – Hospital Medicine.

DeBlock brings experience as a critical care attending in the surgical and neurosciences intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Sunil Malhotra, M.D., joined Maine Medical Partners – Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Malhotra will serve as director of congenital cardiac surgery at Maine Medical Center. He previously served as the director of pediatric and adult congenital surgery at Children’s Hospital of New Jersey in Newark.

Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications in Bangor announced three new hires.

Sherado Sands joined as a graphic designer.

Sands brings experience in social media, multimedia and audio and visual applications.

Lisa Sturgeon joined as a senior account manager.

Sturgeon previously worked for Geaghan’s Pub & Brewery as a communications and resource manager

Jen Snow was hired as an account manager.

Snow brings extensive experience in tourism and marketing. She previously worked for the Cross Insurance Center.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected]

