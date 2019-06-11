BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs opened a nine-game trip Tuesday night with a 5-4 loss to the Altoona Curve.

Brett Pope and Jared Oliva each singled home a run in the bottom of the seventh as the Curve pulled ahead.

Bobby Dalbec’s 14th home run of the season had given the Sea Dogs 4-3 lead in the top of the inning.

Brett Netzer singled three times for Portland, scored once and drove home one run; Jeremy Rivera added two hits and an RBI.

NECBL: Austin Gauthier tripled home three runs and scored on Corey DiLoreto’s flyout, capping a five-run fourth inning as the Vermont Mountaineers beat the Sanford Mainers 10-3 at Montpelier, Vermont.

J.R. DiSarcina gave Vermont (2-1) a 2-1 lead by singling home Matt McDermott with the first run of the fourth inning. DiSarcina, Aaron Simpson and Brian Goulard then scored on Gauthier’s triple.

Robert Armitage provided a brief 1-0 Mainers’ lead, with a second-inning homer, before McDermott scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Ryan Turenne drove home Sanford’s other two runs with a sacrifice fly and a home run.

The Mainers are 2-3.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: The University of Maine will play two night games among its five home football games this fall.

The Black Bears will open on Aug. 30 with a 6 p.m. home game against Sacred Heart. Maine’s next home game is at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 against Towson.

At noon on Oct. 12, the Black Bears will play Richmond at Alfond Stadium. William & Mary will play at Maine at 1 p.m. Oct. 26.

Maine’s final home game is at noon Nov. 16 against Rhode Island.

The Black Bears are coming off a 10-4 season that saw them advance to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Indianapolis Colts will continue to hold QB Andrew Luck out of offseason workouts this week because of a strained calf.

Luck says he hurt the calf during training and was surprised the injury kept him out of action for the Colts’ entire offseason program.

Coach Frank Reich continues to insist the move is precautionary. Indy opened its final scheduled offseason work Tuesday with a three-day mandatory minicamp.

• Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey says the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t intend to give him a contract extension this season.

Ramsey joined teammates for the start of a mandatory, three-day minicamp and spoke publicly for the first time since last year ended. He touched on not wanting to take on a leadership role, his desire to see Jacksonville pay defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the status of absent linebacker Telvin Smith and his recent switch from Jordan Brand to Adidas apparel.

But Ramsey raised eyebrows when the session shifted to , desire for a new deal, saying, “I’ve been let know that I won’t be getting a contract extension.”

• The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to terms on a contract extension, keeping the team’s longest-tenured offensive player in place despite a tight salary cap situation.

• The Carolina Panthers are placing an emphasis on Cam Newton’s throwing mechanics as the quarterback continues his recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.

• HBO announced that the Oakland Raiders will be featured on the network’s “Hard Knocks” show in training camp this summer that gives a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team.

SOCCER

ROMA: Paulo Fonseca was hired as coach by Roma from Shakhtar Donetsk to try leading the club back into the Champions League.

Roma said the Portuguese coach signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third year.

Roma placed sixth in Serie A after Eusebio Di Francesco was fired in March, the day after the team was eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 by Porto. Claudio Ranieri took over as interim coach.

GOLD CUP: U.S. midfielder and defender Tyler Adams will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an injured groin, the third regular starter who will not be available to the struggling American team.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday that Adams has acute chronic groin issues requiring 6 to 8 weeks of recovery.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Thunder All-Star Paul George has had a procedure to repair a small labrum tear in his left shoulder.

George had surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder about a month ago. It was announced at that time that he would have the additional procedure at a later date. Both shoulders hampered him in the final two months of the season. His timetable for recovery remains the same – his status will be evaluated before the start of the upcoming season.

Share

< Previous

Next >