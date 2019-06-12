STANDISH — Peter O’Brien’s double in the top of the 11th inning drove in Nick Thompson to lift third-seeded Scarborough High to a 3-2 upset of top-seeded South Portland in the Class A South baseball championship game Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Riots committed two errors in the 11th, allowing Thompson to get to second base with no outs. After an out, O’Brien drove a 2-1 pitch into the gap in right-center.

The Red Storm (15-4) will play Oxford Hills or Edward Little in the state final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Morton Field in Augusta.

South Portland finished 17-2.

Jack Clark was the winning pitcher, with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He had six strikeouts, including the final out.

Scarborough took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out RBI double by Thompson.

South Portland answered with two runs in the second. Gus Lappin hit a sacrifice fly down the right-field line, and Gerik Bialorucki singled and eventually scored on a throwing error.

The Red Storm tied in in the top of the fifth. Noak Frink walked with two outs, stole second and came around to score on a throwing error.

