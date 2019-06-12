FALMOUTH — Caitlyn Camelio scored seven goals to lead defending state champion Falmouth past Windham, 13-6, Wednesday afternoon in the Class A North girls’ lacrosse finals.

The victory sends top-seeded Falmouth (13-1) into the Class A state finals Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium against South champion Kennebunk, a 6-4 winner over Massabesic earlier Wednesday.

Jo Stucker added three goals and Avi Fishman two for Falmouth, which trailed only once, at 3-2 midway through the first half.

Alana Joyce and Emma Yale each scored twice for No. 2 Windham (12-2). A month earlier, Windham beat visiting Falmouth 7-6 in the regular season.

