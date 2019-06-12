I was troubled by the June 8 letter by Gary Phillips (“To stop police shootings, obey law or follow orders,” Page A6).

I agree with Mr. Phillips that the shooting he discusses indeed appears to have been the fault of the man shot. However, the idea that all police shootings are completely justified is both inaccurate and frightening.

Police do frequently put their own lives in danger and are extremely important for the safety and well-being of their community. However, they also wield a great deal of power, and sometimes abuse it. It is important that the police be held accountable as well as the citizens they serve. This is not only just, it also promotes the cooperation of their community, which is to everyone’s advantage.

Nancy D. Barber

Bath

